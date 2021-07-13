Cancel
White Sox Select Adam Hackenberg in the 18th round (545th overall)

By Jeremy Karll
South Side Sox
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White Sox tabbed Clemson catcher Adam Hackenberg as their 18th round selection, and the second catcher they selected on Day 3. They also took Colby Smelley in the 13th round. This is the second time the 6’1” and 225-pound right-handed catcher has been drafted. The Kansas City Royals selected...

MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: They are in a great spot heading into the break

The Chicago White Sox is one of the best teams in Major League Baseball after the pre-All-Star portion of the 2021 schedule. Going into the break, they are 54-35 after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and lead the American League Central Division by 8.0 games. To say things are going well on the southside would be putting it lightly because they are legit World Series contenders.
MLB
Outsider.com

On This Day: Infamous ‘Disco Demolition Night’ Held at Chicago White Sox Game Leading to Forfeit

It wasn’t “The Night Chicago Died,” but on this day, Chicago White Sox fans of the MLB team stormed the field on “Disco Demolition Night.”. The event, which was a stunt put on by then-Chicago White Sox promotions director Mike Veeck, allowed a Chicago-area radio station to get on Comiskey Park’s field. He was the son of White Sox owner Bill Veeck, known as one of MLB’s most daring owners when it came to promotions.
MLB
FanSided

2 top trade targets for White Sox to replace Yasmani Grandal

The Chicago White Sox should target these two catchers to offset Yasmani Grandal’s injury. With an American League pennant for the taking, the Chicago White Sox cannot mess around with catcher Yasmani Grandal out due to injury. This year’s squad has the chance to be the best team on the...
MLB
The Associated Press

Angels sign veteran OF Adam Eaton after White Sox release

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels signed veteran outfielder Adam Eaton two days after he was released by the Chicago White Sox. The Angels announced the move Wednesday. They also designated left-hander Dillon Peters for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. The White Sox designated...
MLB

Dick Tidrow, 1947-2021

Late on Wednesday we learned of the passing of Dick Tidrow, a 13-year MLB veteran who played a key role for the 1983 Winning Ugly White Sox in the autumn of his career. Tidrow went 2-4 with seven saves, a 4.22 ERA (100 ERA+), 4.30 FIP and 1.309 WHIP over 50 games for the 99-win White Sox. Those 50 games were second on the team, and 27 games finished also ranked second — in both cases, two games behind early-season closer Salome Barojas.
Posted by
NBC Chicago

Adam Engel Powers White Sox to Season Sweep of Baltimore Orioles

Engel and Vaughn homer for 7 runs to sweep away the O's originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It wouldn’t be a 2021 South Side storyline without a little bit of drama. The White Sox swept the Orioles on Sunday by a final score of 7-5 in what was the first time in franchise history the White Sox swept an entire season series of more than three games against an AL opponent. It’s the last we’ll see of the White Sox before the All-Star break, and they went out with a bang. Three, to be exact.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox select a high school shortstop in MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox have done a good job drafting over the last few seasons. Players like Garrett Crochet, Andrew Vaughn, and Nick Madrigal stick out as studs selected in the first round over the last few seasons. Colson Montgomery hopes to join them as the next great White Sox first-round pick. They selected him with the 22nd overall pick on Sunday night.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: July 13

You don’t see this every day: In a 14-9 win over Boston, three White Sox players scored on a routine single off the bat of Buck Weaver. The White Sox had a total of nine representatives for the American League in the All-Star Game. It was played in Cleveland, and the AL won a slugfest, 11-9, thanks to Nellie Fox, who drove in the winning runs on a single in the eighth inning off Brooklyn’s Carl Erskine. The nine players are the franchise record.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson’s comments about TLR

Early in the hiring process and during the early part of the season, Tony La Russa took a lot of heat from media and fans. It was warranted during some of the Yermin Mercedes stuff but most of it was noise that wasn’t needed. The team has responded so well to him in most games this season and now they enter the All-Star break in first place. Not only are they in first place, but the Chicago White Sox also leads the American League Central division by 8.0 games with a record of 54-35.
MLB

White Sox Take Taylor Broadway in the Sixth Round (184th overall)

The White Sox’s run on pitchers continued in the sixth round, as they selected Ole Miss reliever Taylor Broadway with the 184th pick in the MLB Draft. The 24-year-old righty stands 5’11” and 205 pounds, and became one of the top relief arms in the nation as a senior. He originally attended Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, but pitched the last three seasons for Ole Miss.
MLB

White Sox 7, Orioles 5 (10 innings): Adam Engel saves the saver

A blown save is never acceptable, but there are two occasions where it’s easier to tolerate after the smoke clears. The first is when something cooler happens to result in the victory. The other is when the All-Star break gives everybody four days to shake it off. Liam Hendriks benefits...
MLB

White Sox 2021 First-Year Player Draft Selections

The Chicago White Sox completed the 2021 First-Year Player Draft yesterday, selecting 12 pitchers (seven right-handers and five left-handers), four infielders, two outfielders and two catchers. The White Sox selected 16 collegiate and four high school players.
MLB

Chicago White Sox: Select plenty of pitchers during 2021 draft

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) After the first two rounds of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, the Chicago White Sox decided to pack the pitching mound and bullpen with draft picks. Rounds three through ten saw the Sox take only pitchers to finish out day two. The move to take all of these pitchers was impressive and shows a strong presence of mind for the future of the club.
MLB

White Sox Weekly Minor League Update: July 5-11

Charlotte Knights (25-33 - 15 GB) Yermín Mercedes .300 BA, 2 HR, 3 XBH, 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K. Blake Rutherford .259 BA, 1 HR, 4 XBH, 4 R, 6 RBI, 0 BB, 8 K. Look who is back: Yermín Mercedes! He had a pretty good week in his first action in Triple-A. It is definitely not where he wants to be, but at least his batting numbers look good for the first time since May. He had a couple of homers last week in just five games, and even added a couple walks. Mercedes needs to prove that he can hit again, and consistently. He had a few good weeks, and then just tanked after the league figured him out. In June with the White Sox, Mercedes had an 18 wRC+ (sheesh, terrible) with no homers in 68 plate appearances. Compared to his phenomenal April, Mercedes’ K-rate was about 7% up and ISO was 200 points down. With the strikeouts, Mercedes was swinging and missing at more strikes and making far less contact on pitches inside the zone. He just could not get the bat on the ball. Mercedes can still turn it around, and with the White Sox injury history this season, he could be needed again. But right now, the demotion was a good call.
MLB

Gamethread: Twins at White Sox (nightcap)

The White Sox will take on the Twins for the second time today in another seven-inning matchup. José Berríos, who will start for the Twins, enters this game with a 3.48 ERA, 4.15 xERA, 3.41 FIP, and 2.3 fWAR. This is the third time this month that José Berríos will face the White Sox. On July 1, Berríos allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits in five innings. His game score was only 32 that game, and the White Sox went on to win by a score of 8-5. Berríos pitched much better on July 6, when he allowed only two runs (one earned) in seven innings, striking out 10. His game score was excellent (76), but the White Sox won that game, 4-1.
MLB

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has expletive-filled inning mic’d up on Fox All-Star Game broadcast

Fox had players mic’d up and even wearing earpieces to do interviews while in the field for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field. That led to some very cool moments with players sharing their thoughts before or after pitches during the game, and even featured interviews while players were in the batter’s box or on the pitching mound (some awkward moments too, but some fun stuff as well- and keep in mind it’s an exhibition game meant to entertain fans).
MLB

White Sox Take Theo Denlinger in the Seventh Round (215th overall)

After starting out the draft with infielders in rounds one and two, the White Sox have now selected five consecutive pitchers. Theo Denlinger, a 6´3´´, 240-pound, right-handed relief pitcher, has been drafted by the White Sox. Denlinger turned 25 on Saturday and is coming off of an excellent stint with...
MLB

White Sox Draft LHP Brooks Gosswein in the Fourth Round (124th overall)

With the 124th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox took a chance on a college lefty from Bradley University in Brooks Gosswein. According to the report from MLB Pipeline, the 6´2´´, left-handed pitcher has a lot of potential upside, but also comes with a ton of risk. That’s typically what you’re looking for in these rounds of the MLB draft.

