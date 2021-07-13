White Sox Select Adam Hackenberg in the 18th round (545th overall)

Charlotte Knights (25-33 - 15 GB) Yermín Mercedes .300 BA, 2 HR, 3 XBH, 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K. Blake Rutherford .259 BA, 1 HR, 4 XBH, 4 R, 6 RBI, 0 BB, 8 K. Look who is back: Yermín Mercedes! He had a pretty good week in his first action in Triple-A. It is definitely not where he wants to be, but at least his batting numbers look good for the first time since May. He had a couple of homers last week in just five games, and even added a couple walks. Mercedes needs to prove that he can hit again, and consistently. He had a few good weeks, and then just tanked after the league figured him out. In June with the White Sox, Mercedes had an 18 wRC+ (sheesh, terrible) with no homers in 68 plate appearances. Compared to his phenomenal April, Mercedes’ K-rate was about 7% up and ISO was 200 points down. With the strikeouts, Mercedes was swinging and missing at more strikes and making far less contact on pitches inside the zone. He just could not get the bat on the ball. Mercedes can still turn it around, and with the White Sox injury history this season, he could be needed again. But right now, the demotion was a good call.