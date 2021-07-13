A Major TV Series Is Leaving Netflix
Avatar: the Last Airbender ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon. While it had an enthusiastic audience, it didn’t have a large enough one for the network. Then, the series found a home on Netflix for streaming, where it really took off. The president and CEO of Nickelodeon, Brian Robbins, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how well this strategy worked for Avatar and how they plan to grow a full-fledged Avatar franchise. Part of that move? Is going to be removing The Last Airbender from Netflix for streaming, the very place where it grew its audience online.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
