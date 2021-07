The Washington Wizards could have a busy NBA offseason ahead of them. Everyone is focused on what they will do with their superstar shooting guard, Bradley Beal. Beal has a player option for the 2022-23 season he will undoubtedly decline so that he can sign a new long-term deal. If Washington gets the feeling that he will not commit to the franchise beyond this season, the team will have to seriously consider trading him away and collecting as many assets as they can.