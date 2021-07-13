Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks go down as inflation goes up

By Hot Topics
FOXBusiness
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
New York City, NYkdow.biz

Stocks up slightly...Mortgage rates down

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are making modest gains in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Companies in a variety of industries from technology to railroads turned in a mixed bag of results. Intel and Twitter will report after the market closes.
StocksStreet.Com

In This Market, What Goes Down Is Going Right Back Up

Since the market bottom in March 2020, there have been two primary market themes. The first is very severe rotational action, and the second is very sharp bounces after a correlated selloff. We have a good example of the second theme on Tuesday. Stocks opened slightly higher and then steadily...
Worldinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down Over Continual “Bad News” on the COVID-19, Inflation Fronts

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down on Monday morning, as continuing concerns about the impact of continuously rising COVID-19 cases, alongside inflationary pressures, on the global economic recovery dampened investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.69% by 10:13 PM ET (2:13 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.20%.
BusinessKeene Sentinel

Record stock rally stalls with inflation rising

U.S. stocks fell on the week for the first time in a month as accelerating inflation raises concern about the sustainability of the economic expansion. Treasury yields fell for a three consecutive week. Energy and material shares led the benchmark S&P 500 lower on Friday, four days after the benchmark...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why The Biotech Stocks You Bought Keep Going Down

Many traders purchase biotech stocks at poorly chosen moments. The key to investing in early-stage biotech companies is to understand in advance when their catalysts will occur. Such events aren't guaranteed to be positive, but diversification can mitigate the risks. If you've ever felt like biotech stocks seem to start...
Stockswmleader.com

Jim Cramer: Here’s Why Stocks Go Down

Why do stocks ever go down? I remember asking my father that years and years and years ago. I was trying to learn about the stock market and I couldn’t figure out why stocks did nothing but go up. If they are such terrific investments, why do they seem to go down a lot?
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Reverse Gains as Inflation Fears Weigh

Stocks reversed earlier gains brought on by strong retail sales data and mixed earnings reports, as worse-than-expected inflation findings weighed on Wall Street. The U.S. consumer sentiment index reading came in at 80.8 for the first half of July, which is down nearly five points from last month and dashed away economists' hopes that upbeat sentiment would increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was last seen down 129 points, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) were more modestly in the red. For the week, all three indexes are headed for losses.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slide as coronavirus, inflation worries creep up

U.S. equity markets reversed early gains as worries mounted over an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a consumer sentiment survey for July highlighted inflation concerns that are sweeping across America. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300 points or 0.86%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Is CCIV Stock Dropping? Will It Go Back Up After the Lucid Merger?

Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) stock had been volatile in 2021. The stock increased by over 450 percent as investors awaited a merger announcement with promising EV (electric vehicle) startup Lucid Motors. The stock then plummeted after the terms of the transaction were revealed in Feb. 2021, and is now 65 percent below its 52-week highs. Why is CCIV stock falling? Will it go back up after the merger?
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slide ahead of weekly jobless claims

U.S. stock futures were lower Thursday morning ahead of the latest reading on jobless claims. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 214 points, or 0.61%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.47% and 0.14%, respectively. The early selling comes a day after the major averages ended just...
StocksFortune

Stocks and crypto slump after inflation data heats up

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. Finance reporter Anne Sraders here again, filling in for Bernhard. But now, let's check in on the markets...
StocksSpringfield News Sun

Stocks wobble as investors digest earnings, inflation risks

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading as investors weighed the latest corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on inflation. Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading as investors weighed the latest corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve's chair's comments on inflation. Investors had a mixed reaction to a new...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks mixed after Fed Chair Powell eases taper fears

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Mixed as Rising U.S. Inflation Weighs on Sentiment; Nokia Up 8%

LONDON — European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors digested hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed little changed, holding near a record high set on Monday, as sectors and major bourses moved in opposite directions. Telecoms were among the biggest gainers, climbing 0.9% on the back of strong corporate results from Finnish telco Nokia.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks boosted by Chinese data, FX up before U.S. inflation

* South African rand at 2-mth low on fears over civil unrest. * MSCI EM stocks index set for best day in 3 weeks. July 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks surged on Tuesday on positive cues from Chinese trade figures, while most currencies edged higher ahead of U.S. inflation data that could spur more hawkish moves from the Federal Reserve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy