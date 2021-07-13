Stocks go down as inflation goes up

Stocks reversed earlier gains brought on by strong retail sales data and mixed earnings reports, as worse-than-expected inflation findings weighed on Wall Street. The U.S. consumer sentiment index reading came in at 80.8 for the first half of July, which is down nearly five points from last month and dashed away economists' hopes that upbeat sentiment would increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was last seen down 129 points, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) were more modestly in the red. For the week, all three indexes are headed for losses.