AN ANCIENT CAMBODIAN SCULPTURE MAY SOON BE HEADING. The U.S. has filed court papers to repatriate a 10th-century Khmer sandstone piece—of a peacock carrying the Hindu deity Skanda—that is said to have been taken from a temple in the country in 1997, the New York Times reports. The work was once sold by the late collector Douglas A.J. Latchford , who was accused of smuggling stolen works, and it passed to its most recent owner through inheritance. That person voluntarily relinquished it. This repatriation effort comes a month after Manhattan's district attorney returned 27 looted objects to the country, and in the wake of the recent decision by Latchford's daughter, Nawapan Kriangsak, to bequeath the Cambodian art collection she inherited from him to the nation. It was estimated by some to be worth north of $50 million.