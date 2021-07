I truly understand why most whites and their “Black” allies are so angry with the Critical Race Theory approach to teaching American history. After all, for some 400 years, they and their ancestors have gotten away with misinforming and often lying about that history in educational institutions throughout the country. For instance, from elementary to high school to three years in the U.S. military, I was never taught the real deal about this country’s history, especially when it came to people of African descent.