San Francisco, CA

BFF.fm announces annual San Francisco music scavenger hunt as city returns to form

thebaybridged.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs San Francisco clamors to get to a post-pandemic world again, BFF.fm fans have something to look forward to, and no, it’s not another online radio show. As a means to celebrate the city’s rich music history, the beloved local online radio station has announced their first ever music scavenger hunt. The in-person, 56-hour event will feature more than 100 challenges to test music lovers as they navigate the city’s iconic landmarks, independent venues, and local businesses. Challenges will range from trivia to other and will unlock access to secret pop-up shows, special freebies, and a variety of prizes.

