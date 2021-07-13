Review: Jalapeno Poppers and Candied Bacon Are BACK in Disney World!
It’s a new day which means there’s more snacking to do in Disney World!. Earlier today we reunited with one of our favorite snacks in Magic Kingdom, the Pepper Jack Pretzel (!!), and, if that wasn’t enough excitement for the day, we also got to stop by a reopened snack kiosk for more goodies — Westward Ho! Now, this snack kiosk has been open on and off since last year serving up another one of our favorites — corn dog nuggets — but not anymore! Today the location is open with a NEW menu!www.disneyfoodblog.com
