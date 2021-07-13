Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Lucas & Steve Bring The House Down With New Festival Anthem ‘Get Together’

By Nick White
edmsauce.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucas & Steve have provided the world’s dance audience with quite some anthems these last years. Call them house music tastemakers, as they’ve been responsible for quite some festival highlights, making it big with instant hits like ‘I Could Be Wrong' (featuring R&B singer Brandy) and ’Say Something’, while more recently scoring widespread acclaim with debut album Letters To Remember. Released in 2020, this album included smash hits like ‘Where Have You Gone (Anywhere)’, ‘Perfect’ (feat. Haris) and the Deepend collab ‘Long Way Home’.

www.edmsauce.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Music#Anthems#Dance Music#Long Way Home#Lucas Steve Bring#Long Way Home#Lucas Steve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
Rock Musicdancingastronaut.com

Lucas & Steve return to the club with latest progressive gem, ‘Get Together’

Dutch standouts Lucas & Steve return with “Get Together,” breathing new life into the progressive house sounds of yesteryear with finely nuanced production and their masterful, uplifting melodies. Following their radio-ready spin on Blackstreet’s 1996 smash “No Diggity,” Lucas & Steve return to the club for their newest release, trading...
Theater & Danceedmsauce.com

Chico Rose & Lost Boy Bring New Summer Bop “Pop Off”

Dutch DJ/producer Chico Rose has seen an incredible rise to fame these last years. Often teaming up with mentor Afrojack, with whom he reached a climax in 2019 when the guys released ‘Sad', a hit record that by now counts over 81 million Spotify streams and over 6,8 million views on YouTube, he’s followed up on this with multiple hit records.
Seattle, WAkexp.org

The Weekly Mix, Vol. 781 - Get Lost In The Music

1. Antonioni - Puck. 8. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen - Like I Used To. 13. Left At London - There Is a Place For You Here. 19. Jupiter & Okwess & Ana Tijoux - You Sold Me a Dream. 20. TORRES - Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My...
MusicSynthtopia

New Music From Lisa Bella Donna – Mourning Light

Behind The Sky has announced its 17th release, a new live album by ‘sonic sorceress’ Lisa Bella Donna. Because of the album’s 78 minute length, it will also be the label’s first CD release. Here’s what Bella Donna has to say about the new album:. “Mourning Light is a live...
Musicedmidentity.com

Bensley Captivates Listeners on Deadbeats Debut

Bensley displays his versatile and innovative production style with the release of Cascade, his four-track, debut EP on Deadbeats!. Over the past few years, Bensley has made a distinctive name for himself with his energetic and meticulous production talents. Tracks such as “Fandango,” “Vex,” “All Night,” and “That Feeling,” have entranced listeners with hypnotic drum and bass elements, catchy vocals, and an overall refreshing sound. If there’s one thing that’s for sure, it’s that this artist is not afraid of pushing the envelope of dance music and presenting new soundscapes for you to get lost in.
Moviesmichiganchronicle.com

Questlove Brings Harlem Cultural Festival to Life in New Documentary

Gladys Knight and The Pips perform at Harlem Cultural Festival, left. Sly Stone, right, performs. In the summer of 1969, a music festival would become one of the most famous events in American popular culture history. The Woodstock Music and Art Fair, or simply Woodstock, created and nurtured a love for rock music and set a stage for legends including Jimi Hendrix, Sly and The Family Stone and Janis Joplin. With more than 400,000 attendees, Woodstock became synonymous with hippie culture and music festivals.
Theater & DanceUV Cavalier Daily

Tyler, the Creator brings great summer anthems on his new album

Last month Tyler, the Creator released his new album, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.” His recent album follows his career-defining masterpiece “IGOR” from 2019, which earned Tyler his first number one album and Grammy Award and is considered to be one of the best albums of that year. On...
Musicedmsauce.com

Blvk Sheep Drops Impressive Multi-Genre EP “Dissociated”

Today, Blvk Sheep has unveiled his newest “Dissociated” EP. This 2 track EP is equipped with Blvk Sheep's lead single, ‘Life Sucks' and his brand new bass heavy track, ‘Let Go' featuring AFTERMYFALL. Inspired by sad pop punk, hip hop and electronic beats, Blvk Sheep’s latest EP draws on multi genre influences that give an authentic portrayal of his artistic development, creativity and depth as a music artist. Take a listen now to this powerful EP!
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
Musicedmidentity.com

Boys Noize Releases Two Singles Off Upcoming Album ‘+/-‘

Boys Noize is sending us all into a frenzy following the release of his new tracks “Nude” and “Xpress Yourself” off his upcoming album +/-. Boys Noize is a different breed. Besides his incredible legacy as an artist and producer, he continues to push the envelope in such an effortless way. Since the release of his impeccable debut album in 2007, oi oi oi, Alex Ridha has paved the way for artists who prefer to color outside the lines. Simply put, you can’t box him into any category. Boys Noize is Boys Noize, and that alone is a massive compliment to his talent.
Atlanta, GAwabe.org

The Atlanta Jewish Musical Festival Gets a New Name

Lois Reitzes speaks with Joe Alterman, pianist and Executive Director of Neranenah, about the summer music and comedy showcase. Pluse City Lights producer Summer Evans talks with award-winning Disney animator Mark Henn and Leigh Seaman, executive director of SCADFILM, about the “Storyteller Series”.
FestivalSlipped Disc

Salzburg Festival brings back the interval

The Salzburg Festival clarified this morning that it will take place without restrictions. All tickets will be sold and many performances will take place with an interval. Just a couple of changes: Refreshments will be offered for purchase at the Salzburg Festival venues. As a new service for our visitors, refreshments for the interval at the Festspielhäuser – Großes Haus, Felsenreitschule, Haus für Mozart – may be pre-ordered online.
Musicrecordgazette.net

Chorale gets together

New and returning members of the Sun Lakes Chorale had a delightful meeting last week to discuss the revival of the Club. Director Mark Faber introduced the new accompanist, Janet Jensen. Her husband Ernest will join the Chorale as a tenor. Other new members are Dorrie Gartzke and Francine Drevs.
MusicNWI.com

REO brings the hits to Festival of the Lakes

REO Speedwagon was back on stage and comfortable rocking in the Region during the group’s recent concert at Festival of the Lakes. The band’s 90-minute show was packed with the hits as well as a few tunes not heard very often. REO drew an enthusiastic audience of fans who, after more than a year of pandemic lockdown, were more than happy to be rocking to live music again.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: James Blake Shares New Single with Album Announcement

James Blake is back with the announcement of his fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart. It will be his first full length album since 2019’s Assume Form. Last year, he released the EPs Before and Covers. The news arrived with with the release of a music video for the lead single “Say What You Will” that stars musician and producer Finneas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy