Lucas & Steve Bring The House Down With New Festival Anthem ‘Get Together’

Boys Noize is sending us all into a frenzy following the release of his new tracks “Nude” and “Xpress Yourself” off his upcoming album +/-. Boys Noize is a different breed. Besides his incredible legacy as an artist and producer, he continues to push the envelope in such an effortless way. Since the release of his impeccable debut album in 2007, oi oi oi, Alex Ridha has paved the way for artists who prefer to color outside the lines. Simply put, you can’t box him into any category. Boys Noize is Boys Noize, and that alone is a massive compliment to his talent.