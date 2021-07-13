Lucas & Steve Bring The House Down With New Festival Anthem ‘Get Together’
Lucas & Steve have provided the world’s dance audience with quite some anthems these last years. Call them house music tastemakers, as they’ve been responsible for quite some festival highlights, making it big with instant hits like ‘I Could Be Wrong' (featuring R&B singer Brandy) and ’Say Something’, while more recently scoring widespread acclaim with debut album Letters To Remember. Released in 2020, this album included smash hits like ‘Where Have You Gone (Anywhere)’, ‘Perfect’ (feat. Haris) and the Deepend collab ‘Long Way Home’.www.edmsauce.com
