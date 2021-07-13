Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indio, CA

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood + Luke Combs to Headline Stagecoach 2022

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2022. Festival organizers announced the annual event's 2022 lineup on Monday (July 12). Stagecoach 2022 is set for Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 1, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Rhett will headline the festival's first night (April 29), Underwood will play last on Saturday night (April 30), and Combs will close the event out on Sunday.

koel.com

Comments / 0

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indio, CA
Entertainment
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Diplo
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compton Cowboys#The Empire Polo Club#The Black Crowes#Stagecoach 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Three Country Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

Luke Combs has laid out his own money to pay for the funeral costs for three country music fans who died at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich., in mid-July. The three men in their early 20s were found dead in their travel trailer on the festival campgrounds on July 17, reportedly due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities believe a generator found near the trailer caused the exposure.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Pay Just $20 to See Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean + More as Live Nation Returns to Live

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are just two of the top musical acts that fans can see in concert for just $20 in 2021 as part of a very special new offer from Live Nation. Live Nation is celebrating the re-opening of its concert venues around the country by offering music fans who've been starved for live music over the last 18 months the chance to see some of their favorite artists live this summer for only $20.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Morgan Wallen Talks N-Word Use in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview: ‘I Was Just Ignorant About It’

Just over five months after he was caught on camera using a racist slur, Morgan Wallen gave his first interview about the incident. During the Good Morning America segment on Friday morning (July 23), the country singer shared how his understanding of the troubling history of the N-word has changed, and what he has done to try and better himself and apologize for his behavior.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington is recovering at home after undergoing emergency heart surgery. The iconic Southern rock band posted to Facebook on Friday evening (July 23) to share the news, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery. Gary is home resting and recovering with his family at home. He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery."
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Top 10 Country Songs of the 1970s

In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker and Tom T. Hall. Many of...
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

19 Years Ago: Toby Keith Hits No. 1 With ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue’

Nineteen years ago today (July 20, 2002), Toby Keith earned his ninth No. 1 single with his tune "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." Keith wrote "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" in late 2001, as a response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and also as a tribute to his father, Hubert Covel, who was killed in a car accident in March of that year. The tune, which Keith says he penned in about 20 minutes, was the debut single from Keith's multi-platinum, No. 1 album Unleashed. The singer originally wrote "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," which also peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 100 chart, only for himself to play for the troops overseas -- but he had a change of heart.
TV ShowsPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘The Voice’ Sets Season 21 Premiere Date

The Voice is coming back this fall. On social media, NBC announced that Season 21 of the show will premiere on Sept. 20. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will both return to the show's panel of coaches for another season, as will country superstar Blake Shelton — the only coach who has taken part in every season of the show since it originally aired in 2011. Nick Jonas was a coach on the last season of The Voice, though he won't be participating in the upcoming season — another pop icon is taking his place: Ariana Grande.

Comments / 0

Community Policy