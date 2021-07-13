Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood + Luke Combs to Headline Stagecoach 2022

Nineteen years ago today (July 20, 2002), Toby Keith earned his ninth No. 1 single with his tune "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." Keith wrote "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" in late 2001, as a response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and also as a tribute to his father, Hubert Covel, who was killed in a car accident in March of that year. The tune, which Keith says he penned in about 20 minutes, was the debut single from Keith's multi-platinum, No. 1 album Unleashed. The singer originally wrote "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," which also peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 100 chart, only for himself to play for the troops overseas -- but he had a change of heart.