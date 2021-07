BEZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).