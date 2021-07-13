Cancel
Indiana’s Cole Barr and Grant Richardson taken on MLB Draft’s third day

By Dustin Dopirak
thedailyhoosier.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing four pitchers taken on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft, Indiana saw its two most productive hitters in the 2021 season taken on Day 3. Third baseman Cole Barr was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 15th round and outfielder Grant Richardson was taken in the 17th-round of what this year is a 20-round draft. Barr was the No. 444 overall pick and Richardson the No. 513 overall pick in the draft.

