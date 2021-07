Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. Dew points are also in the 60s and 70s. It’s a humid start to the day and that’s how this week is going to be. Humidity levels are high and winds are light, we have some areas of patchy fog. We continue our break from the active pattern most of this week, this is what is allowing us to heat up. This week we are forecasting lots of 90s/near 90s so make sure you do not spend long hours outdoors and drink plenty of water/stay hydrated. When we wrap up the week, that is when we are looking to cool down and when rain/storms move in. The heat and humidity are going to be the biggest thing to dodge this week, and then the storms and showers later in the week. Winds will stay between 5-10mph. Highs around 90 degrees Monday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s overnight Monday.