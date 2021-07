SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Elected officials in Shiawassee County, who received as much as $25,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay, are giving the money back. The county Board of Commissioners, which last week voted to make the payments, issued a news release Friday, July 23, saying the seven members of the commission and all other elected officials in the county will voluntarily return the funds as has County Coordinator Brian Boggs.