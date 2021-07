New & Noteworthy is a weekly column in which we highlight some of the newest rock and metal releases coming out each week. This week is a bit of a slower one but features new releases from Yngwie Malmsteen, The Descendents and more! For last week’s releases you can read the previous New & Noteworthy, and for the latest sales numbers Metal by Numbers. Be sure to follow us on Spotify to get this month’s New & Noteworthy Playlist, updated every Friday with the newest metal releases.