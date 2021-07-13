Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment Show Added for July 27 with Time Change

Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment, presented by Living Well Dental Group, provides fun, interactive midday shows for kids and their families on Tuesdays. The June 29 performance by Miss Jamie from the Farm was rained out, but has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 27 at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. Please note that this concert will begin at 1:30 p.m., as Miss Jamie was not available at the usual performance time of 11:30 a.m.