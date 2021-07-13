Cancel
Royals, superheroes and Baby Yoda lead streaming-heavy Emmy nominations

By Jill Serjeant, Lisa Richwine
Metro International
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) -“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards in a diverse field packed with newcomers and feel-good TV shows that reflected the surge in streaming during the coronavirus pandemic. HBO and its new HBO Max streaming platform led all networks with 130...

