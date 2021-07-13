Cancel
Square Crypto, Gemini, Marathon, Coinbase, OKCoin Among Leading Bitcoin Open-Source Developer Backers: Report

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team at the Bitcoin Mercantile Exchange (BitMEX), a major cryptocurrency derivatives exchange whose senior management including its ex- CEO Arthur Hayes are facing criminal charges including large-scale money laundering, notes that they are pleased to announce that their Open Source Developer Grant program will “shortly be re-opened for new applicants.”

