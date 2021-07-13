What’s New in Magic Kingdom: 4 Mugs and a A Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Returns!

There are oodles of things to remember when planning your Disney World vacation. You’ll have to buy your tickets, reserve your hotel room, make dining reservations, and get acquainted with the My Disney Experience app. And on top of it all, Disney has recently introduced the Park Pass reservation system. This system is used to reserve your spot to get into a theme park each day and is required in addition to a valid theme park ticket. It was implemented to help accommodate Disney’s limited park capacity upon reopening…but it looks like it’ll stick around well into the future. So what happens if you FORGET to make your Park Pass reservation?!