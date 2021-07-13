Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What’s New in Magic Kingdom: 4 Mugs and a A Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Returns!

By Rachel Franko
disneyfoodblog.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, DFB friends! We’re here with another What’s New at Magic Kingdom!. And, we’ve got plenty of updates to share with you! So, what are you waiting for?. We couldn’t be happier to head back to the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor now that the sweets shop has reopened with ice cream flavors everyone will enjoy! While the Plaza is already a popular spot for fans, you’re going to want to stop by even more now that the Cookie Dough flavor has returned!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Park#Mug#Dfb#Cookie Dough#The Single Scoop Cone#Asap#The Monsters Inc#Spanish#Star Traders#The Society Of Explorers#Sea#Disney World#The Dfb Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
Travelallears.net

Seven Things Walt Disney World Doesn’t Want You To Know

Walt Disney World is a magical place…but it’s also full of secrets!. We regularly tell you about ride tips and tricks, Hidden Mickeys, and fun facts about the parks. But there are some things Disney may not want you to know…and today, we’re telling you all about those!. Adults Can...
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Another Disney Restaurant Has Removed Its Most Popular Dish

Disney World recently announced that a number of its restaurants would be reopening to Guests once again. The popular Magic Kingdom hot dog spot Casey’s Corner, the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort — complete with a Mary Poppins makeover — and Trail’s End Restaurant will all be opening in a matter of days and weeks.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

If You Can Only Go to ONE Disney World Restaurant…Go Here!

It’s really not a secret that one of our favorite parts of Disney World is the food! Every park, hotel, and Disney Springs have some amazing eats and unique restaurants. But with so many great options and so little time, how do you pick where to eat?? We asked YOU, or readers, on Instagram which Disney World restaurant you’d recommend to a friend if they only had time to eat at ONE. Here’s what you said!
Travelallears.net

The Worst Places to Stay in Disney World

Are you trying to decide where to stay on your next Walt Disney World vacation?. It can be pretty hard to make a decision with so many Disney Resort options! Thankfully, we’ve got YOUR reviews on all the Disney Resorts on our website, and today we’re sharing the list of the 10 worst-rated choices — according to AllEars readers.
TravelInside the Magic

This Abandoned Theme Park Was Meant to Be a Disney Park

When it comes to abandoned things at Disney Parks, there definitely are a few. From abandoned ideas to fully abandoned theme parks such as Disney’s River Country at Disney World, there is a lot to dig into. Although many may associate Japanese Disney Parks with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, another theme park was meant to become a Disney Park and when then left to rot.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: You Can Finally Meet This Popular Disney Princess in EPCOT Again!

We love when we get a surprise appearance by characters at Disney World, and we’ve had some fun ones so far this year!. Although Disney World is still not doing its traditional character meet and greets, there are locations where you can meet characters from a distance and interact with them. There are also a lot of fun character gimmicks like Donald Duck watering plants and Chip ‘n’ Dale having a picnic.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Tarp-Covered Boxes Appear in “Natives Ambush” Scene at Jungle Cruise in Magic Kingdom

Our favorite cruise in the Magic Kingdom continues to make progress on its cultural sensitivity refurbishments. Recently we spotted the office emptied of props inside the queue area, as well as another reference to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.) added. This morning, we noticed new boxes covered in tarp added to the cleared areas where the attacking Natives “ambush” scene previously was.
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

The Aladdin Stitch Crashes Disney Collection Will Drop in Disney World SOON!

The latest Stitch Crashes Disney collection is heading to Disney World SOON!. Each month this year, Disney has been releasing a new Stitch-themed merchandise collection inspired by a classic Disney movie. The latest design based on Aladdin previously dropped online, and now it’s about to head to Disney World!. That’s...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Lights On! Disneyland Guests Get Stuck on Space Mountain

The Happiest Place On Earth is just that. Disneyland Resort in California, while not the biggest Disney Park by far, will always hold a special place in Disney fans’ hearts as being the world’s first Disney theme park. In fact, Disneyland recently celebrated its 66th birthday, and next up will be a big moment for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida when the iconic Disney Park marks its own 50th anniversary.
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: A Rare Disney Princess is Greeting Guests in EPCOT!

Meet and greets with characters have been pretty different since Disney World reopened last year. Instead of parades, we now have character cavalcades in each park, and instead of your traditional meet and greet, you have distanced meet and greets! Although it is different, we’ve loved seeing more characters around the parks including Mulan, Winnie the Pooh, and SO many more. Today, though, we met a princess we haven’t seen in quite some time!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS! Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Has Officially Reopened!

Since Disney World’s reopening last year, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney Vacation Club rooms have been open. But as of today, the resort is now fully open including Moana rooms! So, of course, we stopped by to check it out!. Now, we’ve been to the Polynesian MANY times to eat...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Oh No…You FORGOT to Book Park Passes For Disney World. What Now?

There are oodles of things to remember when planning your Disney World vacation. You’ll have to buy your tickets, reserve your hotel room, make dining reservations, and get acquainted with the My Disney Experience app. And on top of it all, Disney has recently introduced the Park Pass reservation system. This system is used to reserve your spot to get into a theme park each day and is required in addition to a valid theme park ticket. It was implemented to help accommodate Disney’s limited park capacity upon reopening…but it looks like it’ll stick around well into the future. So what happens if you FORGET to make your Park Pass reservation?!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: There’s a New MOANA-Themed Dole Whip Cone in Disney World!

It’s the official reopening day of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. And although the Polynesian was previously only open to Disney Vacation Club members, it’s now open to EVERYONE. And we’re here checking everything out, including a special new treat!. In honor of the Polynesian’s grand reopening, Pineapple Lanai is offering...
TravelWDW News Today

Lumiere and Cogsworth Statues Coming to Magic Kingdom as Part of “Disney Fab 50”

Two more statues have been revealed for the “Disney Fab 50” around Walt Disney World! Lumiere and Cogsworth will be coming to the Magic Kingdom. Susan Egan, the original Belle from “The Beauty and the Beast” on Broadway, introduced the new golden statues. The statues are part of an upcoming set of 50 golden characters found around the parks at Walt Disney World for the resort’s 50th anniversary celebrations.
Appareldisneyfoodblog.com

9 One-Of-A-Kind Disney Shirts You CAN’T Get in the Parks!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a frequent Disney parks-goer, you probably have loads of fun Disney tees!. Although we love shopping in the parks, we’ve spotted some of our favorite Disney tees...

Comments / 0

Community Policy