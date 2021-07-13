RÜFÜS DU SOL Return with Haunting New Single “Alive” [MUST LISTEN]

Don Toliver photographed by Lea Winkler for W Magazine. In the slow-motion opening scenes of Don Toliver’s music video for his first single of 2021, What You Need, the musician Kali Uchis appears in a candlelit cathedral, kneeling before a crucifix. Bird’s-eye views of Medellín, Colombia flash on the screen, before Toliver appears, walking through a stable of horses. This video, released in May, reintroduced Toliver, a singer and songwriter known as Travis Scott's protégé, to his millions of listeners and followers—many of whom have been fans for years. Even before putting out his debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, in March last year, Toliver has been a rising star in rap—he was featured on Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld, signed to his label Cactus Jack, and had features on tracks with Quavo and Offset of Migos, and Wiz Khalifa. (You might have heard his WondaGurl-produced 2019 track “No Idea” on TikTok, where it became a viral dance challenge.) For the past year, Toliver has been relatively quiet on the solo music release front, instead putting out feature tracks with Rico Nasty and Gucci Mane on Rico’s latest album Nightmare Vacation, and appearing the Big Sean and Nas song “Replace Me.”