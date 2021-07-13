Cancel
Music

RÜFÜS DU SOL Return with Haunting New Single “Alive” [MUST LISTEN]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRÜFÜS DU SOL go deep with their newly released production, tapping the highs and lows of a lost but not forgotten year and reevaluating what it means to be “Alive.”. The reflective single is adorned with haunting lyricism, inventive broken beat percussion and buzzing synths, tinged with darkness and glistening energy. It’s an extension of the beauty heard on their 2018 album SOLACE, yet an exciting, fresh take on their art at the same time.

