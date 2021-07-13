Cancel
Presidential Election

Audit finds folds behind New Hampshire election miscount

By MICHAEL CASEY
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuditors concluded that miscounts in a New Hampshire election were primarily caused by the way ballots were folded, according to a report released Tuesday. The audit, mandated by the legislature, was called by lawmakers from both parties after a losing Democratic candidate in a legislative race in the town of Windham requested a recount. That recount showed Republican candidates getting hundreds more votes than were originally counted.

