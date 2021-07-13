Board determines everybody is nice before voting to approve contentious single-family house in West Roxbury

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a family's plans to build a second house on a vacant lot next to their current home on Avalon Road in West Roxbury. The proposal, for 35 and 39 Avalon Rd. needed board approval because at 4,710 square feet, the lot falls short of the 6,000-square-foot minimum required by the street's current zoning, because the 2,400-square-foot house would be slightly larger than allowed on a lot that size and because the Hanley family proposed a single, shared driveway they proposed to handle parking for both their current home at 39 and the proposed house, which they said would be occupied by members of their family.