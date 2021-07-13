Cancel
More AMD IOMMU Optimization Work Is On The Way For Linux

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to one of VMware's Linux engineers there are improvements pending to the AMD IOMMU support code to help with performance. Earlier this year VMware's Nadav Amit landed a patch to make use of AMD hardware IOMMU functionality to avoid full address-space invalidation by handling page-specific invalidations when needing to flush multiple pages.

