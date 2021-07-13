Ben Platt's Second Solo Album Reverie Set to Drop August 13

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. International Festival of Musical Theater to Launch in 2022. They've got magic to do! The Festival Internazionale del Musical, or the International Festival of Musical Theater, a global celebration showcasing contemporary musical theater artists and productions from around the world, will launch in Milan, Italy in the summer of 2022. For the inaugural Festival, several acclaimed musical productions will be invited to perform in prominent theaters in Milan and the Lombardy region over a two-week period. The Festival will include a Gala Event, featuring performers and presenters honoring a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The honoree will be announced in the fall of 2021. Oscar and Tony Award winner Whoopi Goldberg is featured in a special video introducing the Festival, with appearances by Tony winner Ben Vereen and musical theater stars from around the world, including Lea Salonga, Laura Osnes, Jarrod Spector and more, performing the iconic song “Magic to Do” from Pippin. Watch below!
