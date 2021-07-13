Ben Platt's Second Solo Album Reverie Set to Drop August 13

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBen Platt took to Twitter on July 13 to announce that Reverie, his second solo album, will be released on August 13. "I hate hyperbole, but this record is honestly my favorite thing of any kind that I’ve ever made, and I’ve been dying to share it with you," he wrote. He also shared the cover art, pictured below.

