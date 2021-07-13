16 Orlando 911 call center employees test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. — City officials confirmed Tuesday that 16 people have tested positive and another 6 are quarantining due to possible exposure to an infected person.

The city says that all communication center employees are required to follow CDC guidelines but due to several of the staff testing positive for COVID-19, further precautions were taken.

Measures such as face masks, temperature checks and cleaning twice a day have been implemented.

According to a city spokesperson, there have been no impact on operations.

