Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ambridge, PA

Vaccinated man who got severely ill with a Covid variant is released from the hospital

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8pDj_0avjn8bP00

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — After 22 days in the hospital, Joe Pucci of Ambridge is home at last.

He was diagnosed with the Delta variant of Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

“I was real real shocked, I couldn’t believe it,” Pucci said. “But with help from the doctors at the VA Hospital, I’m home. I am so happy.”

The 73-year-old said he was experiencing some Covid-19 symptoms on his birthday on June 21, and went to the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center.

“When I first got there, I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Pucci said. “I was sweating, I had a fever of 103 and I was shaking like I was in a block of ice.”

Pucci was a marine in the Vietnam War and says he’s a fighter.

With support from his wife and daughter, he got a lot better. He was discharged Monday night but is now using an oxygen machine to help him breathe.

He still doesn’t know how he contracted the virus but says getting the Pfizer vaccine may have saved his life.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Channel 11 News, Jillian Hartmann talks to a local infectious disease doctor about which vaccine is more protective from the highly contagious Delta variant.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ambridge, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#Covid#The Va Hospital#Pfizer#Channel 11 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thai volunteers aid COVID patients in need of care, testing

BANGKOK, Thailand — (AP) — As Thailand‘s medical system struggles beneath a surge of coronavirus cases, ordinary people are helping to plug the gaps, risking their own health to bring care and supplies to often terrified, exhausted patients who’ve fallen through the cracks. In the Samai area of Bangkok, Ekapob...

Comments / 13

Community Policy