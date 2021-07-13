Punta Gorda woman accused of trying to set fire to home with people inside

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman is facing an arson charge after deputies say she attempted to set fire to a home using a cloth. Deputies say Felicia M. DeMaio attempted to commit arson after leaving a home on Stafford Street and fleeing toward Quincy Street. When officers located DeMaio, she said she had flicked a cigarette butt on the property, but went back to the scene with officers.