Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda woman accused of trying to set fire to home with people inside

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman is facing an arson charge after deputies say she attempted to set fire to a home using a cloth. Deputies say Felicia M. DeMaio attempted to commit arson after leaving a home on Stafford Street and fleeing toward Quincy Street. When officers located DeMaio, she said she had flicked a cigarette butt on the property, but went back to the scene with officers.

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Punta#Wwsb#The State Fire Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 4

Community Policy