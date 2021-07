Computop, a Germany-based payment service provider, has set up girocard via Apple Pay in ecommerce. The first retailers where online purchases with the girocard are possible via Apple Pay include the jeweller christ.de and mediamarkt.de (consumer electronics). It is already possible to use over 40 million girocards from the savings banks in Apple Pay. This means that merchants who include Apple Pay in their portfolio can tap into a customer group and benefit from the merchant conditions of the girocard.