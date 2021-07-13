Company of Heroes 3 Announced
Company of Heroes 3, the long-awaited follow-up to the popular real-time strategy video game Company of Heroes 2, has been officially revealed by developer Relic Entertainment and SEGA. The title is currently set to release for PC in late 2022, but interested players can get a head start and play a Pre-Alpha Preview for Company of Heroes 3 now by joining the CoH-Development program, powered by Amplitude Studios' Games2Gether platform. Basically, it will allow folks to play an early version of the title and learn more about its development, and the Pre-Alpha Preview will be available through August 3rd.comicbook.com
