Scarlett Johansson Says Her Pandemic Wedding with Colin Jost Was ‘Weird’ But ‘Beautiful’
Scarlett Johansson is reminiscing about her unconventional wedding with her husband Colin Jost. During a virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 36-year-old actress discussed her wedding experience. Johansson and Jost, 39, tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Johansson’s home in Palisades, New York, and she told host Seth Meyers that having the wedding during such unpredictable times was “a little stressful.”wmleader.com
