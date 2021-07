For anybody who worried that Disney would change Deadpool into something completely different from what we’ve come to know and love when he made his transition to the MCU, well, those fears can probably be set aside. In a recent trailer review of the movie Free Guy with none other than Marvel fan-favorite character Korg, we saw that Deadpool would retain the classic humor that made his first two movies so popular. Interestingly, the man behind the mask, Ryan Reynolds, had a cheeky response after Deadpool made his MCU debut with Korg.