Special Weather Statement issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pingree Park, or 28 miles west of Fort Collins, moving east at 10 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pennock Pass and Pingree Park.