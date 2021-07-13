Cancel
TV Series

TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the HBO/HBO Max vs. Netflix Tally, Emmy Ceremony Plans and Inclusion Advances

By Michael Schneider
Variety
 12 days ago

As Hollywood slowly returns to normal, the TV Academy is prepping for a limited in-person Emmy ceremony in September that could very well live up to the hype as the industry’s biggest night. Not only will attendees have reason to celebrate and reconnect with colleagues and friends after a year and a half of social distance and quarantine, they’ll also be ready to toast an extraordinary year in TV. Despite the concerns that production shutdowns and delays might limit the scope and size of this year’s race, the 2021 Emmy nominations offered up a depth of premium comedy, drama and limited...

variety.com

Variety

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Academy#Tv Academy#The Creative Arts Emmys#Disney Plus#Apple Tv Plus#Wandavision#Warner Bros#Abc Studios
