Studio Movie Grill News: Dine-In Chain to Reopen 2 Locations, Resumes Construction on Georgia Theater; New Executive Hires and Promotions Announced
Studio Movie Grill has announced the reopening of its newest location, the 12-screen SMG Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth, TX, which was completed last July and will open this fall. The exhibitor is also in final negotiations to reopen another of its previous locations in North Carolina, while last week it resumed construction of SMG Northpoint in Alpharetta, GA, which is slated to open in November or December 2021.www.boxofficepro.com
