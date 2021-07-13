People on the Move
Senior Vice President and Residential Sales Manager at Finance Factors Center. Finance Factors welcomes Brian Ware to the firm. He is the new Senior Vice President & Sales Manager for Residential Lending. Ware has been in the lending industry since 2009, having worked at Chase Bank, Capital One, Sun Trust and most recently at M & T Bank in Baltimore, Maryland as a branch manager. He has a BBA in Management and is an MBA candidate at Texas A&M Central Texas. Ware will bring focused attention to the sales team to help drive increased production in the residential area.www.bizjournals.com
