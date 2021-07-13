Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President and Residential Sales Manager at Finance Factors Center. Finance Factors welcomes Brian Ware to the firm. He is the new Senior Vice President & Sales Manager for Residential Lending. Ware has been in the lending industry since 2009, having worked at Chase Bank, Capital One, Sun Trust and most recently at M & T Bank in Baltimore, Maryland as a branch manager. He has a BBA in Management and is an MBA candidate at Texas A&M Central Texas. Ware will bring focused attention to the sales team to help drive increased production in the residential area.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Central Texas#Chase Bank#Mba#Residential Sales#Residential Lending#Capital One#Sun Trust#M T Bank#Bba#Management#Mba#Texas A M Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
bizjournals

Wells Fargo names new leader for auto finance group

Wells Fargo & Company has named Tanya Sanders to head its auto division, succeeding Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with the bank. Sanders has been with Wells Fargo since 2019 and brings experience from numerous leadership positions within the auto finance industry to...
Businessbizjournals

Family Owned Business Awards: LC Vending Company

In 1953, Lofton Little founded L.C. Vending Co. with five coin-operated coffee machines. His son, Ladd Little, joined the company in 1961, and his grandson, Egan Little, joined the coffee service company in 1994. Egan Little still heads up the company's operations today, overseeing more than 1,200 machines on location.
Trussville, ALbizjournals

PNC to close Trussville BBVA USA branch in October

PNC is closing a Trussville BBVA USA branch as part of the two banks’ integration. The BBVA Trussville branch, located at 5990 Chalkville Mountain Road, will be consolidated into the PNC Tutwiler Farm branch at 3501 Roosevelt Blvd., approximately 2.55 miles away. The integration will occur on Oct. 8 following...
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cesar Gonzalez (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report today announced that Cesar Gonzalez has been named head of operations for Commercial Banking. He will join the company on Aug. 30, 2021, and will dually report to Perry Pelos, CEO of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, and Lester Owens, head of Wells Fargo Operations.
Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Veteran manager Sullivan to lead Wells Fargo’s divested asset management arm

(Reuters) – Private equity firms GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners said on Monday financial industry veteran Joseph Sullivan will head Wells Fargo Asset Management, the business they agreed to acquire earlier this year from Wells Fargo in a $2.1 billion deal. Sullivan, who was previously the chief executive officer...
Cary, NCbizjournals

Goodnight tells SAS employees company isn't for sale

A day after reports that Cary-based analytics giant SAS Institute was in “talks” to be bought out by semiconductor giant Broadcom, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight told his employees a deal isn’t happening. The company confirmed that Goodnight “sent a message to all employees in which he said "We are not...
Dallas, TXbizjournals

These were the five largest office leases signed in DFW during Q2

As the second quarter has come to an end, the Dallas Business Journal has compiled a list of the five largest office leases that were signed during the last three months. These deals include both new leases and renewals. This information has been sourced through previous reporting and recent market reports from CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Transwestern. The following is a rundown of these transactions, listed from smallest to largest.
Businessbizjournals

S.F.'s Newfront, San Mateo's ABD plan to merge to form new $1.35B insurance brokerage

Newfront Insurance and ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced Thursday plans to merge into a $1.35 billion company. The new company will be called simply Newfront when the deal is completed next month. Post-merger, it will have about 600 employees. The combined company will have more than 10,000 clients and will write more than $2 billion in premiums each year.
Businessaithority.com

LendKey Appoints Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors

Company grows Board of Directors in concert with new banking-as-a-service innovations, lending momentum, and strong first-half financial performance. LendKey, the fintech company on a mission to make lending simpler, announced today the appointment of Joe Proto, EVP Senior Advisor at Mastercard, to its Board of Directors. Proto currently serves on LendKey’s advisory board and is Chairman for Dade Systems, a leading fintech provider of integrated accounts receivables solutions.
Credits & LoansPosted by
TheStreet

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Consumer Survey (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

According to a Wells Fargo Active Cash Card survey, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted two-thirds (63%) of credit card-holding consumers to initiate "pandemic purges." When looking at what exactly consumers decluttered, the survey found that three-quarters (72%) decluttered their closets, one-third (29%) purged their friends on social media, and another one-third (33%) simplified and decluttered their finances. Coming out of the pandemic, more than one-third (36%) of consumers surveyed say they are becoming more involved in money management, gaining enhanced perspective on their financial standing and goals.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

Utz Brands Appoints New CFO, COO, CPO

HANOVER, PA — Utz Brands, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced several changes to its executive management team on July 26. The announcements reflect the company’s ongoing process of evaluating capabilities needed in its management team to better position Utz for its next phase of growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy