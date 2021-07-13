Cancel
Watch the Trailer for IMAX-Exclusive Halsey Film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

By Boxoffice Staff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – an hour-long film set to the music of her forthcoming album of the same name – has been released. Written by Halsey, the film was directed by Colin Tilley, who worked on the official videos for Halsey singles “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.”

MoviesVulture

Halsey Braves a Witch Hunt in New Trailer for IMAX Visual Album

What was on the mood board for Halsey’s upcoming visual album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power? We’re guessing 1998’s Elizabeth, the paintings of Caravaggio, Hot Topic, Suspiria (both versions), the general concept of renaissance fairs. Say what you will about this trailer, but you can’t say there isn’t a lot going on. The hour-long film, which will serve as visual accompaniment to Halsey’s album of the same name, was written by Halsey and directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the trailer warns us. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth …” There is a lot of period clothing, lingering in the bath, and occult imagery happening in the trailer, in addition to shots of Halsey’s (real) pregnant belly. Sasha Lane, of American Honey, also stars as a doula/witch. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out in IMAX later this summer, and tickets go on sale August 3.
Halsey Announces New IMAX Film Before Release Of New Album

Halsey announces new IMAX film, ‘If I Can’t Have Love , I Want Power’, before the release of the new album with the same title. After four years since her last album, ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘, Halsey has announced that there will also be a new film released alongside the album.
