People on the Move
Assistant Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at Finance Factors Center. Eileen Li recently joined Finance Factors as Assistance Vice President & Commercial Loan Officer. She’s responsible for originating commercial real estate loans in Hawaii and Guam. Li graduated from the University of Hawaii with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Management Information Systems. She spent the last 4 years at Central Pacific Bank as a Commercial Real Estate Underwriter II, where she underwrote commercial real estate loans. Li is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.www.bizjournals.com
