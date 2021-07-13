People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAssistant Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at Finance Factors Center. Eileen Li recently joined Finance Factors as Assistance Vice President & Commercial Loan Officer. She’s responsible for originating commercial real estate loans in Hawaii and Guam. Li graduated from the University of Hawaii with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Management Information Systems. She spent the last 4 years at Central Pacific Bank as a Commercial Real Estate Underwriter II, where she underwrote commercial real estate loans. Li is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

