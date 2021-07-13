Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Best laptops to buy under $300: HP 14 Laptop, Lenovo Chromebook Duet, and more

By Kunal Khullar
xda-developers
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaptops are available in all sorts of shapes and sizes at various price ranges. The more you spend, the more powerful and premium-looking machine you get. But what if you have a tight budget, or maybe you’re just looking for a laptop that’s great for basic web browsing and typing purposes? There are some good Chromebooks as well as Windows options that you can grab at a reasonable price, but finding the right one can be a task on its own.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Laptop#Windows Laptops#Best Laptops#Hp#Samsung Chromebook#Black White#Pale Gold#Hdmi#Sd#Fhd#Usb C#Mediatek#Ips#Displayport#Usb Pd#Usb Type C#Wi Fi 5#The Google Play Store#Tpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Asus
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

Upgrading to the best laptop for your needs doesn't need to be an expensive struggle and it shouldn't be as hard as it can be to find the most pertinent information amongst endless lists of identical-looking laptops. Our editors have tested dozens of different models to help you boil it down to a single choice.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.
ComputersBillboard

Billboard Buys: Get an HP Laptop With Bang & Olufsen Speakers for Just $139

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you're heading back to the office, or back to school, it's a great time to upgrade your laptop computer. Sites like Amazon and Target are all offering huge laptop deals right now, that let you pick up a name brand laptop for less than the price of a fancy dinner.
ComputersDigital Trends

This top-rated Lenovo laptop just got a HUGE price cut at Staples

Welcome back to the fold everyone, we hope you had a wonderful weekend filled with fun activities and memorable times with family and friends. Very much back to business, Staples July deals offer a host of discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, and home office gear. Today, Staples has slashed...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Best gaming laptops in the UAE for 2021: top laptops to game on

Choosing the best gaming laptop is easy when you’ve got deep pockets or have a couple of thousand dollars to spare. You can pick the biggest and baddest around, and not have to worry about performance and features. It’s when your budget is more limited that getting a great gaming laptop becomes trickier.
ComputersBusiness Insider

How to shop for the best laptop for school 2021

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Consider your budget and how you're planning to use your device when buying a new school laptop. Students should also look for education discounts and consider the resources available on campus. It's also important to consider whether a...
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the Dell XPS laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

You’ll find many laptop deals online, but you’ll have to do your research if you want to end up buying a reliable machine. If you want a device that’s powerful and dependable, you should be on the lookout for Dell laptop deals, and Dell XPS deals in particular. Fortunately for you, Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is selling the XPS 13 with a $150 discount, bringing its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.
Technologytechnave.com

HP Laptop 15s Price in Malaysia & Specs

The HP Laptop 15s is powered by an AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050U processor, AMD Radeon™ Graphics, 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB) and a 256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD. It also has a 15.6" diagonal HD (1366 x 768) display and weighs 1.69 kg. Release. Release StatusRelease...
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

These Are the 8 Best Kids’ Laptops for 2021: HP, Microsoft, Google & More

After a year of remote learning, it’s a pretty unavoidable fact that your kids may need a laptop now. However, it might be easier between actual class or even homework assignments (or at least provide greater peace of mind) to have your kiddo equipped with their own laptop so they don’t have to interrupt your work. Just a few years ago, buying a laptop for your kids may have seemed excessive, but today it’s a no-brainer for many parents. We’ve previously covered the best tablets for kids, and now we want to help parents choose the best laptops for kids, too.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Kuo: Mini-LED MacBook Air Coming in Mid-2022

The upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ will feature a 13.3-inch mini-LED display, which would make it the second Mac to gain mini-LED technology after the 2021 MacBook Pro, which is rumored to include a mini-LED display and is expected to launch later this year. Mini-LED display technology will bring a signifiant improvement in MacBook display quality, allowing for a thinner, lighter design while offering benefits like improved wide color gamut, high contrast and dynamic range, and truer blacks.
Technologymobigyaan.com

Asus launches 4 new Chromebook laptops in India starting at Rs 17,999, highlighting a rugged flip design, touch screen, Intel Celeron processors, and more

Asus launches new Chromebook models in India – Chromebook C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423, and Chromebook C523 powered by Intel Celeron and ChromeOS aimed at home users. The Chromebook Flip C214 has a ruggedized convertible flip design and an anti-glare touch screen display sized at 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768...
ComputersAndroid Central

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) review: The best premium Chromebook gets better

I was genuinely surprised in May when I heard that Acer was releasing a new Chromebook Spin 713. It had just debuted the first Acer Chromebook Spin 713 last summer, and it was one of the best Chromebooks on the market. For $630, that Chromebook was just about unbeatable between the 13.5-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution and 450-nit brightness and the 10th Gen i5 with 8GB of RAM inside to power through your workload. *"How much could it possibly improve in a year?" I asked myself.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Lenovo may bring back a classic foldable ThinkPad laptop keyboard

Lenovo filed a patent for a foldable keyboard akin to the classic IBM ThinkPad 701C laptop, indicating fans may see a modernized version of the iconic ThinkPad Butterfly that first launched in 1995. The patent was recently approved by the laptop manufacturer, showcasing designs for a new foldable full-sized keyboard....
Computersbusinesstomark.com

What to Consider When Buying a Laptop

So you are hoping to purchase a laptop? It’s all the more than what amount it costs and how I would associate with the web. When acquiring a laptop, there are various contemplations to picking the right one for you. First, you need to ensure that the framework has the speed, force, memory, and capacities to address your issues. Next, you need to ensure that it has every one of the ports and associations you will utilize. As you can see, there are many inquiries associated with making the right buy for you.
Computersxda-developers

HP Spectre x360 vs Dell XPS 13: Which is the best 13-inch ultra-portable?

The Dell XPS 13 continues to be one of the highest-rated and recommended 13 inch Windows laptops. It has consistently offered a premium thin and light design, great keyboard, and solid performance for the form factor. But that doesn’t mean it has no competition. In fact, HP’s Spectre x360 13 is a wildly popular laptop and a great alternative to the XPS 13, packing equally good aesthetics and performance package. Both laptops are available with the latest Intel 11th-gen processors and can be configured with a punchy-looking 4K OLED display. As you’d expect, both of these laptops will be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade this holiday season.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The Best Cheap Laptops of 2021

By spending up to $1,000, you can get an excellent laptop with a high-resolution screen and a fast processor if you choose right. All of the laptops on our list will work well for basic tasks like word processing and web browsing and even can handle some light gaming. Specs...
ComputersDigital Trends

HP Flash Sale: Huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, and more

HP has just started a 72 Hour Flash Sale and it brings with it some big discounts on some fantastic laptops, gaming PCs, and much more. To help you figure out the best offers going on right now, we’ve narrowed things down to four of the best deals. Whatever your budget, there should be the ideal system for you here. Don’t forget — whatever you decide on, HP is one of the best laptop brands out there so you’re in safe hands. Read on while we take you through the sale.
Technologyxda-developers

ASUS is bringing six new affordable Chromebooks to India

ASUS has announced the launch of six new Chromebooks in India in an attempt to capture the affordable laptop market in the country. The company claims that these new Chromebooks are aimed at helping consumers adopt digital learning, work, and entertainment experiences. The new lineup includes the Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 (touch and non-touch), and Chromebook C523 (touch and non-touch).

Comments / 0

Community Policy