Bay Path University receives $2.9 million in federal grants for health programs
Bay Path University President Sandra J. Doran said the receipt of two federal grants validates and supports some of the most vital work the institution has undertaken. “This is a thrill. We have had 700 students trained and able to walk out these doors, prepared to practice their craft and serve their patients,” Doran said at the Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center in East Longmeadow, where the federal funding was formally announced Tuesday.www.masslive.com
