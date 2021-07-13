Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longmeadow, MA

Bay Path University receives $2.9 million in federal grants for health programs

Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bay Path University President Sandra J. Doran said the receipt of two federal grants validates and supports some of the most vital work the institution has undertaken. “This is a thrill. We have had 700 students trained and able to walk out these doors, prepared to practice their craft and serve their patients,” Doran said at the Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center in East Longmeadow, where the federal funding was formally announced Tuesday.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
45K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Longmeadow, MA
Education
Longmeadow, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Washington, MA
City
Longmeadow, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Path University#Federal Grants#University President#Mental Health#Hrsa#The American Rescue Plan#Bhn#Caring Health Center#The School Of Education#Human Health Sciences#The Boston Tea Party#Americans#Coronavirus Aid Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Getting on board with diversity

Businessman pushes banks to add people of color to boards. Years before issues of race relations and equity became daily and dominant themes in media, Ron Davis was pushing for more diversity and inclusion at the higher levels of American business. He still is. “I’m seeing a little bit of...
Provincetown, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

How Provincetown achieved a 114% vaccination rate

As cases continue to rise from the Provincetown Fourth of July weekend COVID cluster, Cape Cod Democratic Sen. Julian Cyr said the reason COVID-afflicted residents continue to maintain mild symptoms is due to the town’s 114% vaccination rate. How is the vaccination rate over 100%? This is comparing the number...

Comments / 1

Community Policy