Roadside zoo elephants suffered for years before dying, new records reveal
Animal advocates say weak laws and insufficient enforcement are to blame for continued poor welfare at U.S. roadside zoos. Karen and Beulah, two elephants with the Commerford Zoo, a Connecticut-based traveling animal facility, suffered for several years before their deaths in 2019, according to newly obtained records from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the agency responsible for enforcing the Animal Welfare Act. The enforcement records show both elephants were forced to keep traveling and giving rides to children even when they were ill. Animals advocates say the reports reveal fundamental problems with how such businesses are regulated in the U.S.www.nationalgeographic.com
