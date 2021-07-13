Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

The Worst Roads To Drive Down In WNY, According to Buffalonians [LIST]

By Chris Owen
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've lived in Western New York my entire life and I've spent time in every major section of the Buffalo region. I grew up in Amherst but lived in Hamburg for five years and now I currently live in South Buffalo, near West Seneca and Lackawanna. Over the course of...

wbuf.com

Comments / 1

92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
905
Followers
2K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hamburg, NY
City
West Seneca, NY
City
Williamsville, NY
City
Lackawanna, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Driving#Potholes#Buffalonians#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Twitter
Related
TrafficPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Major Changes Coming To Niagara Falls Blvd?

Some big changes could be happening in the Wheatfield area of Niagara Falls Blvd. There will be a meeting for the public to voice their opinions and concerns about the intersection of Ward and Whitmer Road happening on Wednesday afternoon starting at 4 at the Wheatfield Community Center. This project...
DrinksPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

7 Places To Get Birch Beer In Western New York

Western New York is known for some original food and drinks like pizza logs, pastry hearts, and loganberry. Well, there should be another drink added to that list....Birch Beer. Recently I asked on social media what the official drink of Western New York should be and I got a lot of answers. The number one answer was loganberry but a couple of people commented with Birch Beer and that took me back to being a kid.
New York City, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

41 Room Castle In New York For Sale For Less Than 100k

If you ever wanted to live like a king or queen, you now have a chance to own your own castle that is just hours outside of Western New York. Currently for sale on Zillow for $99,900 is a 41 room castle that is located in Elmira, New York. The castle is located at 615 Columbia Street and has 10 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and over 8,000 square feet of living space.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo Firefighter Facing Life in Prison for Murdering Man

A former Buffalo firefighter is facing a lifetime prison sentence for allegedly murdering a man. The first responder, 24-year-old Blake M. Banks, was arraigned on the morning of July 21, 2021. Banks is accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old man on Broadway near Bennett Street in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. A dispute of some sort happened around 1 pm causing the shooting. The victim tried to leave the scene in his vehicle but ended up crashing it. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he died. Banks was off-duty at the time the shooting occurred. He is due back in court on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He is currently being held without bail. Banks is facing 25 years to life in prison if convicted of a murder charge.
Lackawanna, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

BREAKING: Explosion Destroys Home This Morning In Lackawanna

NEWS 4 Buffalo (WIVB-TV) reports this morning that Lackawanna Police have confirmed that an explosion had occurred in a residential area on Bedford Avenue in Lackawanna. People living within close proximity of the blast felt it. “My house in Lackawanna felt like someone slammed into it,” one individual, Gabrielle, told...
TrafficPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

The Fall Foliage Train Will Return to Western New York

The summertime weather is still around here in Western New York, even though it's been pretty rainy this year. Summer events are back in full swing around Buffalo and Western New York, but it's never too early to start planning for the fall and it's safe to say that this region is amazing for the autumn months. Seriously, the fall foliage here is phenomenal, especially down in the southern tier.
AnimalsPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

If You See This Bug In New York State, You’re Asked to Report It [PHOTOS]

It's been a downright humid and rainy summer so far in Western New York. In fact, I cannot remember the last time we've seen a July this muggy and wet. With the humid and rainy weather, that usually means bugs are even worse than they normally are and that's the case for my yard. I've seen so many gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and spiders the last few weeks, although I'm perfectly fine with the spiders since they help keep the pest population down.
Eden, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Sweet Corn Flavored Ice Cream Available In Eden

The summer of 2021 has been exciting so far! Although it has been wet for the most part this month, some great events are still happening and planned for the rest of the summer as well! One of the benefits of the rain and hot and muggy days is that corn grows very well in this particular type of weather.
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Push To Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate In New York State?

It's been just over a month since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that most state-mandated pandemic restrictions would end, including indoor mask mandates dropping for vaccinated individuals. It's been nice to see that life has gotten back to normalcy around the state, including Western New York, but things have...

Comments / 1

Community Policy