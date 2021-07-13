The Worst Roads To Drive Down In WNY, According to Buffalonians [LIST]

A former Buffalo firefighter is facing a lifetime prison sentence for allegedly murdering a man. The first responder, 24-year-old Blake M. Banks, was arraigned on the morning of July 21, 2021. Banks is accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old man on Broadway near Bennett Street in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. A dispute of some sort happened around 1 pm causing the shooting. The victim tried to leave the scene in his vehicle but ended up crashing it. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he died. Banks was off-duty at the time the shooting occurred. He is due back in court on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He is currently being held without bail. Banks is facing 25 years to life in prison if convicted of a murder charge.