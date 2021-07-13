25 Heritage Lane, Milton

Welcome to 25 Heritage Lane, a pristine colonial situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, in the Columbine neighborhood. This house has it all and awaits your personal touch. Cozy up in the family room around the gas fireplace, while the bright & state-of-the-art kitchen with custom cabinetry & a beaming bay window will be a place for all to gather. High quality new windows, central air conditioning, & gas heat will provide the ultimate comfort for all. Settle down in the ultimate oasis- the primary bedroom & spa bathroom while having 3 additional sizeable bedrooms & 2.5 baths total. Enjoy the convenience of 1st floor laundry & 2 car garage w/ direct entry into the home. Step outside into tranquility, a lush yard w/ gleaming stonework & a perfect deck for entertaining. Discover the amenities beyond the home itself, a fantastic community. Close proximity to multiple playgrounds & playing fields, Turner’s Pond, Pierce Middle School, restaurants, as well as the bike path & trolley to Boston.