Monastero Santa Rosa on the Amalfi Coast Launches New Pompeii Experience

If wanderlust has you craving a taste of Southern Italy, Napoli Salumeria in Westpost has the goods—pizza, panini, grab-and-go pastas and sauces, and traditional dishes like arancino and salt-cod fritters. That’s not all. You can take the dishes home, too. Owner Antonio Ferraro sources his colorful plates, pitchers and platters from artisans in Vietri Sul Mare, an Amalfi Coast town known for its hand-painted ceramics. See something you like? The café stocks a selection of pasta plates, espresso cups and water pitchers for sale. Customers can also commission specific patterns and sizes, along with items such as ceramic tiles, tables, flowers vases and more, says Ferraro, a native of Vico Equense, a coastal town on the outskirts of Naples. Order online (free delivery for orders over $100) or by calling the restaurant at 571-431-7903.