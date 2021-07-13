Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Extreme Prejudice - Complete

soundtrack.net
 14 days ago

21. THE EXTRAS - ELECTRONIC RESCORE: Next Time 0:22.

www.soundtrack.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prejudice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Softcult confront everyday prejudice with their brand new single, 'Spit It Out'

Softcult have dropped a brand new single, 'Spit It Out'. The track follows on from the release of Phoenix and Mercedes Arn Horn debut EP, 'Year of the Rat'. "We wrote ‘Spit It Out’ about rejecting harmful ideologies that we’ve come to accept as normal, even though they perpetuate our own oppression," the Canadian duo explain.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
SocietyPosted by
rolling out

Black woman called ‘Bon Quisha’ by employee after purchasing 1st car (photos)

A North Carolina car dealership has stolen the joy from a first-time car buyer after posting a racist congratulatory message on their Facebook page. Trinity Bethune, 21, purchased her first car from Lumberton Honda on July 21, and on Thursday the dealership posted a photo of her standing in front of her new Toyota Camry and a caption that read, “Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry.”
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy