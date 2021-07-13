Irish-American Artist Sean Scully on His New Seminal Exhibit at the Modern in Fort Worth

"Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas" is now on view at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (Courtesy of the artist) Irish American artist Sean Scully recently turned 76 but shows no sign of slowing down. His work can be found in the collections of every major art museum around the globe. In June, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth opened the exhibition “Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas,” which encapsulates each era of the Dublin-born artist’s ever-evolving oeuvre.