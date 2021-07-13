Cancel
Smithville, TX

District 13-4A, DII football summer preview series: Linebackers

Austin American-Statesman
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithville: The Tigers lost 2020 defensive MVP Chris Sanders, but still bring back an embarrassment of riches in their linebackers room. Tyson Hancock burst on the scene as a sophomore, earning a first-team all-district nod. He’ll be even better as a junior and could make a case as the district’s best overall defender by the time the season comes to an end. He’s joined by second-team all-district outside linebacker Gabriel Maldanado on the other side. These two players should make it hard for any defense to zero in and double-team one side. If that weren’t enough, second-team all-district inside linebacker Chrishaun Haywood will line up between them, leaving no real weak spot at the second level of the defense.

www.statesman.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dii#American Football#Tigers#Leopards#District 26 6a
