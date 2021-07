The electric pickup still doesn’t exist, but it is coming and it’s coming soon. General Motors (NYSE:GM) is expected to be among the first automakers to offer an electric pickup later this year, along with EV start-ups such as Rivian and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), followed by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) next year. Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) confirmed at the beginning of July it will offer an electric RAM pickup by 2024 as it revealed its roadmap towards the electric future of Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler which will be built on four platforms. And Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to launch an EV in 2024. Last but not least, there is Worksport (OTC:WKSP) whose solar-powered fusion can change the rules of the electric pickup game entirely.