Prospect Park South Co-op With Herringbone Floors, French Doors, Terrace Asks $900K

1 Largest plan and pool in Promontory Ridge, San Elijo Hills Cul de sac-gated community with the new upgraded security system at gate. Mature landscaping. 2 fireplaces. Brand new 42’ Pool with 5 waterfalls, huge in-ground spa, and rock climbing wall in the pool. Brand new custom-built Bull BBQ, fridge, and kegerator. Guest room downstairs away from other rooms with french doors that lead to a huge spa and pool just steps away. Mature landscaping that creates an oasis-type feel in the background, very private. Newly installed beautiful pavers in the backyard. Powerful Pentair High-Performance pool equipment (heats up the spa in minutes) and pool within a day. 36 solar panels for the house makes your electricity bill nonexistent. 15 solar panels for pool- don’t need heat during summer at all. Nest system air conditioning throughout the home is easily controlled by an app. New custom-built wood and iron banister and gate on the front of the home. Huge master bedroom with office or sitting area and terrace overlooking the pool. Jack and Jill bedrooms and bath. Custom-built loft beds that turn two rooms into mini-apartments (they can be left or removed.)Top-of-the-line plantation shutters throughout the home. Recently painted interior and exterior with new paint. Recently upgraded shower and tiled master bathroom. Gorgeous new hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Top of the line Bosch connects fridge and freezer. Second refrigerator in the garage. New Jenn air double convection oven New Jenn air range and hood New LG Double clothes washer and dryer with steam. Three-car garage with custom-built storage. Available 8/1 for lease $7200. 760-496-8134 (Call/Text)