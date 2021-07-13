Cancel
Prospect Park South Co-op With Herringbone Floors, French Doors, Terrace Asks $900K

By Cate Corcoran
brownstoner.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis two-bedroom co-op offers some prewar details and windows on three sides as well as a private terrace off the living room. It’s located on the fifth floor of 1409 Albemarle Road, a Colonial Revival style co=op in the Prospect Park South Historic District. Designed by the Cohn Brothers, the...

www.brownstoner.com

