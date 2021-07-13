Buick Envision To Receive New 1.5T Engine In China
With the recent official launch of the all-new Buick Envision Plus in China, General Motors introduced a third member to the Envision family of crossovers offered by the Tri-Shield brand in the Asian country, alongside the refreshed first-generation Envision and the Envision S. With the expansion now complete, the automaker is about to add a new turbocharged 1.5L engine to the powertrain lineup of the two second-generation models.gmauthority.com
Comments / 0