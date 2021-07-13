A Classic Horror Story Unravels Into Meta Messiness

Paris Jackson shocked even herself by delivering such a mean performance in the latest installment of American Horror Story, largely because she had no idea her character would be so evil. Jackson, who stars as mean girl character Maya in the "Rubber (Wo)man Parts 1 and 2," tells The Wrap she was unaware of her character's cruel nature before she signed on. "I didn't know anything about what this season was going to be, they're very top secret about that when you're auditioning,” she revealed to the outlet on Friday. "And when they told me that I was going to be in the show, they hadn't really given me much information on the character. They just told me the name of the character and then I was going to be playing a mean girl. But they definitely didn't tell me how mean I was going to have to be."